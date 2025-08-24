Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $11.98 Million in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,000. Constellation Brands makes up 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $167.5020 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

