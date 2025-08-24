Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

Welltower Trading Down 1.6%

Welltower stock opened at $164.1980 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

