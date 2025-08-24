Comparing Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

Profitability

This table compares Agape ATP and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -183.13% -20.32% -18.55% BZAM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Agape ATP has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 5.69, suggesting that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agape ATP and BZAM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.45 million 45.66 -$2.47 million ($0.41) -3.22 BZAM $37.96 million 0.00 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Agape ATP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BZAM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Agape ATP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BZAM beats Agape ATP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.