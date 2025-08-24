Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

