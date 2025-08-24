53 House LLP Has $45.23 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

53 House LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 39.9% of 53 House LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 53 House LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day moving average is $388.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

