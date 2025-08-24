Head to Head Comparison: Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reynolds Consumer Products 8.44% 16.00% 6.98% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Dogness (International)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.33 $352.00 million $1.49 15.70 Dogness (International) $14.85 million 14.98 -$6.06 million N/A N/A

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reynolds Consumer Products and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reynolds Consumer Products 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

