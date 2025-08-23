Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $349.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average is $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.