Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys 66,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,488 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $30.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

