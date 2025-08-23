APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.80 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

