APG Asset Management N.V. Has $81.67 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $81,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $277.3750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.76 and its 200 day moving average is $282.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

