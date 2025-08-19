Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crescent Energy stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRGY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,928,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,186,000 after buying an additional 3,960,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,057,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 158,712 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,651,000 after buying an additional 856,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 195,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

