Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

