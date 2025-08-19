Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 1,196,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,145,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Nuformix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
