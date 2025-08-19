Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2025 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2025 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

