Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 99,798 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 1.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 393,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,061,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

LZB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

