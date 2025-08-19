Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 26.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 432,441,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 87,119,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,068.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.