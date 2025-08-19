Ethic Inc. Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 913,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

