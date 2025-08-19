QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in QCR by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

