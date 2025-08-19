Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

