Ethic Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

