Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $301,794.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,447,613.83. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,096 shares of company stock worth $1,413,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

