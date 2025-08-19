Ethic Inc. Buys 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

