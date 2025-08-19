Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $17,127,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,523,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,782,047,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.