Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Critical Survey

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 5.43% 13.38% 3.92% Bridger Aerospace Group -0.58% N/A -0.25%

Volatility and Risk

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

34.7% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Bridger Aerospace Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $6.39 billion 1.66 $352.50 million $2.05 28.24 Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.15 -$15.57 million ($0.58) -3.53

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 1 0 4 2 3.00 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has a consensus target price of $54.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.10%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica.

Summary

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems, and cyber security solutions, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. This segment also leases Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support services; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; and aircraft components and engines. This segment also supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment engages in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

