Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

