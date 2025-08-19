ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 826.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARM by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 213.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

