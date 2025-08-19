EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:EME opened at $612.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.