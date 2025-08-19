Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12,527.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $703.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $52,554.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,971.92. This trade represents a 19.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,254.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

