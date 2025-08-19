Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $201.21 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $201,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 479.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 560,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 110.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

