WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, agrowthof127.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 159.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Performance

MTGP stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

