Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Democracy International Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, anincreaseof130.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently,0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Democracy International Fund ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund ETF in the second quarter worth $456,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Get Democracy International Fund ETF alerts:

Democracy International Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0%

DMCY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.84. Democracy International Fund ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

About Democracy International Fund ETF

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.