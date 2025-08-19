Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 622,752 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 138.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,752 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $187,780.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,440. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

