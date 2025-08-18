Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $317.90 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

