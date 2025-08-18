Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth $EQC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,247,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,214 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

