Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) versus Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Financial Survey

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Freshpet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.47 -$860,000.00 ($0.15) -5.33 Freshpet $975.18 million 3.06 $46.92 million $0.67 91.40

Freshpet has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshpet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.77% -22.85% -18.67% Freshpet 3.23% 4.82% 3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tofutti Brands and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tofutti Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Freshpet 1 5 8 0 2.50

Freshpet has a consensus target price of $110.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 80.20%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Tofutti Brands.

Summary

Freshpet beats Tofutti Brands on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

