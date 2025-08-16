Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases £4,537.33 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,537.33 ($6,149.81).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Clive Watson bought 2,406 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,637.54 ($11,707.16).

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Clive Watson bought 4,919 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £17,413.26 ($23,601.60).

On Friday, June 13th, Clive Watson bought 621 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,676.51 ($3,627.69).

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 374.92 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 501 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Breedon Group ( LON:BREE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 590 ($8.00) to GBX 540 ($7.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Featured Articles

