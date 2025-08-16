Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases £4,537.33 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,537.33 ($6,149.81).
Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Clive Watson bought 2,406 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,637.54 ($11,707.16).
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Clive Watson bought 4,919 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £17,413.26 ($23,601.60).
- On Friday, June 13th, Clive Watson bought 621 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,676.51 ($3,627.69).
Breedon Group Price Performance
Shares of BREE opened at GBX 374.92 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 501 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 590 ($8.00) to GBX 540 ($7.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Breedon Group
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.