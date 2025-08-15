Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 7.3% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $335.58 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

