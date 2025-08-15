Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,412,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE V opened at $345.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.27. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.84 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $633.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

