Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,940 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $466,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $204.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

