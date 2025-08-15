Sector Gamma AS Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.