Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Visa makes up 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,471,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,968,272,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $345.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.84 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

