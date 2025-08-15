State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $124.51 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,088 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $124,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

