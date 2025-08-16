Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys 82 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($203.39).

Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Martyn Clark purchased 79 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £148.52 ($201.30).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Martyn Clark purchased 83 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($202.49).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.43) on Friday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 220.40 ($2.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.42. The company has a market capitalization of £459.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

