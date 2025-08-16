Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $129.98 and last traded at $120.23, with a volume of 9246332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,124.37. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,170. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,503,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $82,983,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.