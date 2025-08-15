Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $274.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.45%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.