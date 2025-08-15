Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 736,452 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $700,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $311.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

