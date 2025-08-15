Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,119,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,825 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $181.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a PE ratio of 603.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,657,125. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

