State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 42,218 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,218 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Deere & Company worth $1,365,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 205,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.80 and its 200 day moving average is $489.83. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $357.90 and a 12 month high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.93.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
