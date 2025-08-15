EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $685.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $648.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $765.92 and its 200 day moving average is $795.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

