Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $714.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

